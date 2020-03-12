Why Fans Think Selena Gomez and Jimmy Butler Are Dating

Fans think Selena Gomez may have new love in her life. The "Ice Cream" singer was recently spotted with NBA player Jimmy Butler, according to fans on social media and the Miami Herald.

Romance rumors first sparked in mid-November as users on social media reported seeing the pair enjoying a dinner together at Lucien in New York City. And according to E! News, Gomez and the Miami Heat player have been on a few dates.

"They hung out a few times while Selena was in New York City. Jimmy asked her to go to dinner and they had a great time," the outlet's source says, adding that Gomez is "keeping her options open." "It's very casual and she's open to seeing where things go, but isn't settling down just yet."

Selena e o jimmy butler foram vistos em dois lugares diferentes em bronxville e no restaurante Lucien pic.twitter.com/I134guJUsY — Lara (@sngomezits) November 15, 2020

Gomez's last public relationships were with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. Butler was linked to Shay Mitchell in 2016, and has a 1-year-old daughter with ex Kaitlin Nowak.

The former Disney star revealed on the Zach Sang Show last year that she's ready to find love again.

"I've been super, super single for two years and I want to know what that love will look like next for me," she shared. "I want it to be real and I don't want it to be codependent, or messy, or lack of communication. When you get older, you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength."

