Why Katy Perry Says 'American Idol's At-Home Finale Will Be 'Bittersweet'

Katy Perry is looking forward to tonight's American Idol season finale, but she also feels a little down about having to do it remotely.

The Idol judge fielded questions from fans during yet another Facebook Live session, and opened up on how things are different with the new format of the show -- which features the contestants performing from home and the judges watching the performances remotely.

"We're crowning the queen or king tonight," Perry said, with a smile. "It's gonna be bittersweet tonight, actually, to tell you the truth. Because it's not like we get to hug them and congratulate them."

"It's like, at the end, yes they won, of course, they won American Idol, but then were all just gonna click off, and it's over," she added. "We don't even get to go to Red Lobster or anything like that."

#AmericanIdol Finale tonight on ABC! Posted by Katy Perry on Sunday, May 17, 2020

Another thing different about this remote Idol episode is Perry won't be rocking an over-the-top costume. She's been a giant bottle of hand sanitizer, a huge toilet paper roll and last week she dressed up as Dumbo's mom in celebration of the Disney night theme. But tonight, she's keeping things simple in a flower-covered sun dress.

"I didn't wear a costume on Idol tonight because I figured it was time to be a little normal," Perry revealed. "And I was running out of dumb ideas. And it's getting too hot!"

"I'm dressing like daisy-themed, because my new song, "Daisies," is out, so I guess it's a little themed. But I'm not, like, wearing a daisy on my face," she added. "Although, don't think I won't do that at some point in the future!"

The American Idol finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

