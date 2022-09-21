Why Katy Perry Says She'll Never Have a Full-Time Nanny for Daughter Daisy

Katy Perry is opening up about why she doesn't have a full-time nanny. The 37-year-old singer appeared on the SmartLess podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett and explained that not having one allows her to be in full-time "mom mode."

The "Roar" singer -- who shares 2-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, with Orlando Bloom -- joked about having to move the interview along quickly because she was in "mom mode" before diving into how even her immense workload won't convince her to hire a full-time nanny.

"I am working a lot, and I've always worked a lot," she explained. "I have a wonderful nanny, but I don't have a full-time nanny because I feel like if I had a full-time nanny, I would never be able to know how to care for my daughter like I'm meant to."

Perry added that it doesn't matter if she had a show that went into the late hours of the night or if she has the "no-sleep shakes," she's waking up at 6 a.m. the next day to care for Daisy and enjoy breakfast with her.

Bateman then chimed in and said that having as much support and help -- like a nanny -- that one can get, often helps one be a better parent. And while Perry agreed and added that she and Bloom are incredibly fortunate, she said that she wants to participate.

"She's two, so she's at the point where she's saying new words every day," Perry said. "And the other day she was saying some words that I didn't teach her, and I was like, 'Damn it. That doesn't feel good.'"

Perry revealed Daisy's walking around and that "Dad" (as in Bloom) is the best at helping her raise Daisy, although he's currently in the Bahamas filming his latest project for Discovery that involves him free diving over 100 feet.

Perry and Bloom got engaged back in 2019 and welcomed their daughter the next year. A source told ET back in July that they're "very in love and would love to expand their family."

"Katy and Orlando are doing really well and amazing. Their relationship is very strong and they have parenting down. They also have figured out how to balance their busy schedules, but also make time for each other," the source said, adding that Perry "is obsessed with being a mom."

When ET spoke with Perry back in June, she revealed why her daughter has made her want to embark on another world tour.

"I love traveling and now I get to take my daughter and I want to have that experience once again through her eyes," she said.

Perry also told ET back in May that being a mom is "the best decision I ever made for my life."