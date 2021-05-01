Why Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Getting Engaged Doesn't Make Sense Right Now

Tristan Thompson hasn't put a ring on it just yet! Over the holidays, Khloe Kardashian sparked engagement rumors when photos surfaced of her wearing a diamond ring on that finger, but a source tells ET that while the two are still going strong, they are not heading down the aisle.

"Khloe and Tristan aren’t engaged and it wouldn’t make sense for an engagement to happen right now," the source says, explaining that with Tristan now playing for the Boston Celtics, Khloe has to go "back and forth between Los Angeles and Boston."

That being said, the 36-year-old reality star and 29-year-old NBA pro are happy with where they're at in their relationship. "They’re doing well as a couple and continuing to focus on raising True together and be the best parents that they can be as always," the source adds.

Tristan was not able to spend New Year's Eve with Khloe and their 2-year-old daughter, True, but the ladies made the best of things! Khloe posted pics to Instagram of the mother-daughter duo in matching sequin outfits, writing, "✨Happy New Year’s! Best party in town! Party for two!! 2021 please be kind to us! Cheers to all things positive in 2021!! ✨ positive blessed vibes only ✨"

