Why Matt LeBlanc Has No Plans to Appear on His 'Friends' Co-Stars' TV Shows (Exclusive)

As much as we'd love a Friends reunion, Matt LeBlanc says it's not in the cards.

The cast has all gone on to star in various movies and television shows since departing the beloved sitcom, LeBlanc included, with Courteney Cox most recently appearing on Shining Vale, Jennifer Aniston on The Morning Show, Lisa Kudrow on Space Force. ET spoke to LeBlanc at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala over the weekend, where he explained why he won't be appearing on his former co-stars' new TV shows -- for now

"I'm taking some time off right now," LeBlanc shared. "I'm just enjoying not having to do anything -- it's been kinda nice. Sorry, I'll let you know when I do."

While he didn't have much to say about working with his Friends family or returning to the screen for that matter, LeBlanc had plenty to say about CHLA and the great work they do.

"I don't think you need to be a parent to realize the great work that they're doing here," the 55-year-old actor, who is dad to 18-year-old daughter, Marina, said. "I got involved with the hospital -- I was working with CBS, and they do a thing where the network kind of gets some actors from their shows, and they come down around Christmas time and hand out toys to the kids. Some of the kids had no idea who I was, but their moms or siblings or whoever did, and it was just -- to see the looks on their faces, and just to kind of witness firsthand how great the hospital is and the work that they do, it's incredible."

He continued, "They've got cutting-edge technology, they're developing things on one side, and on the other side, they see over 600,000 kids from all over the world, every year. It really is fantastic, fantastic place. When I witnessed it for the first time, I couldn't help but be really moved, and see the parents and the kids -- it just really moved me, so, I got involved."

LeBlanc most recent public reunion with his Friends co-stars came in April 2021 during a taping of The Late Late Show with James Corden. Fresh off hosting the beloved Friends reunion a month prior, Corden released a special "Carpool Karaoke," which saw the cast sing the show's iconic theme song.

Corden picked up LeBlanc, Kudrow, Cox, Aniston, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry in a cart on the Warner Bros. studio lot after they'd been filming the reunion for a day and a half, and of course, the TV host couldn't pass up the opportunity to have the six stars together in a "car" without singing the song.

The sweet moment was short lived as the group parked outside of Central Perk coffee shop set -- or at least they thought they had. Corden hadn't properly put the cart in park, and it began to roll backwards with the cast still on board.

"Can you imagine if you'd got off and that was it, dead, gone?" Corden asked the cast. The comedian couldn't get over the moment, turning to the camera and saying, "Honestly, just nearly killed the cast of Friends."

