Why Prince Harry's Relationship With Cousin Princess Eugenie Is Especially Important to Him

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie have a special bond. The royal cousins have been spotted spending time together in California as of late, and royal expert Katie Nicholl tells ET that the pair is "very close" and "always has been."

"Eugenie introduced him to his last girlfriend, Cressida Bonas," Nicholl notes of Harry's girlfriend before he married Meghan Markle in 2018. When things didn't work out with Cressida, Nicholl shares that Eugenie "was one of the first people to meet" Meghan when the two first started dating

When Harry and Meghan left the United Kingdom for the California, they passed the keys to their house, Frogmore Cottage, over to Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, "so they can just have a bit more space," Nicholl says.

This month, Eugenie and Jack, who share a 1-year-old son, August, left home for a bit to spend time with Harry, Meghan, and their two children, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 8 months, in California.

"Harry was seen watching [the Super Bowl] with Eugenie, so they do spend time with each other and they get along very well," Nicholl says. "... I'm sure he'll be very proudly showing Eugenie around. She'll have seen them and visited them at their home, spent some proper quality family time together, which I think Harry will really appreciate."

Spending time with his cousin, with whom he's "always been really very, very close" to is important to the Duke of Sussex amid his estrangement from his other family members, Nicholl says.

"There’s a lovely relationship there and I would imagine that’s its an important relationship for Harry," Nicholl explains. "In particular, at a time where some of his other familiar relations are quite stringed."

Per Nicholl, the relationship is also "very important" to Harry, because Eugenie keeps him apprised of the goings-on in the royal family.

"Eugenie is very, very close to the queen," Nicholl says. "He'll be able to get messages back to his family through Eugenie and hear everything that’s been going on... through his cousin."

As for if Harry has plans to pop over to the U.K. anytime soon, Nicholl notes that it's unlikely that the duke will visit his home country with his family until his ongoing security concerns are addressed.

"I know that Harry would very much like to come back to the U.K. I'm sure we will see harry come back to the U.K. at some point this year," Nicholl says. "This is a really important year for the queen with it being her jubilee celebration, but I think it's unlikely that he's going to come over with his family because there is this big issue now over his security."

"I think he'd love to come over here. I think he would absolutely love for the queen to meet Lilibet and to see Archie again, but they're going to have to find a way to come over here safely," Nicholl notes. "This is an issue that's going to need to be resolved, because unless Harry’s planning to never come back to Britain with his family, then the security issue is something they're going to have to sort out."