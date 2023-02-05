Why Taylor Hawkins Wasn't Included in 2023 GRAMMYs In Memoriam Tribute

Foo Fighters fans were quick to point out that late drummer Taylor Hawkins was not included in the 2023 GRAMMYs In Memoriam tribute.

However, the rocker -- who died on March 25, 2022 -- was featured in an emotional tribute in last year's ceremony. The 2022 awards show, which was held on April 3, came just nine days after his tragic death.

The Foo Fighters, who were set to perform at the GRAMMYs, canceled their scheduled appearance and the rest of their remaining tour dates that year, in the wake of Hawkins' death.

“So, this was the moment in the show when I was supposed to be introducing the Foo Fighters. We would have been celebrating with them as they won … three Grammy Awards earlier today. But they are of course not here due to the tragic passing of their legendary drummer, Taylor Hawkins,” host Trevor Noah told the audience in Las Vegas at the time. “Our thoughts go out to Taylor’s family, his friends, the Foo Fighter family and all of their fans around the globe. We would like to take a moment now to remember Taylor.”

A video tribute to Hawkins, which was set to the Foo Fighters hit, "My Hero," showcased footage of the late rocker performing throughout his storied career.

The Foo Fighters won all three of their 2022 GRAMMY nominations: Best Rock Performance for "Making a Fire," Best Rock Song for "Waiting on a War," and Best Rock Album for Medicine at Midnight during the GRAMMYs Premiere Ceremony, ahead of the live show.

Presenter Jimmy Jam accepted the GRAMMYs on the band's behalf, "with prayers to their loved ones."

Hawkins died just before the band's performance in Bogota, Colombia. The rocker had 10 substances in his system when he died, according to Colombian authorities. He was 50 years old.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.