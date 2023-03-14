'Wicked' Movie Moves Up Release Date to November 2024

A new release date for the Wicked movie? What is this feeling?

Director Jon. M. Chu announced on Tuesday that the production timeline for his adaptation of the smash Broadway musical has shifted, and the first movie of the two-part adaptation will now be released on Thanksgiving weekend.

"WICKED NEWS: We are deep into production on WICKED and everyday we get more and more excited to share with u the mischief we’ve been up to," Chu shared on social media. "So…We’ve decided to get it to you all a little earlier than planned. OUR NEW RELEASE Date is NOV 27th 2024! A little Thanksgiving treat!"

The film stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba, the iconic roles originated on Broadway by Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth. Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey plays Fiyero and Ethan Slater plays Boq, while newly minted Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh is taking on the role of Madame Morrible.

ET spoke with Chu at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where he opened up about the possibility of Menzel and Chenoweth making an appearance in the Wicked films.

"The door is always open. Are you kidding?" Chu said. "I'm not gonna say anything. I'm not gonna do anything yet, but of course that original cast is amazing. They've been so gracious... They’ve only been supportive and kind."

Wicked: Part One is in theaters Nov. 27, 2024.