'Wonder Woman 1984' Release Date Delayed to Christmas

Though it's starting to feel like it will be Wonder Woman 2024 by the time we're able to see Wonder Woman 1984, Warner Bros. remains confident it will get the movie out by the end of the year -- and just in time for the holidays.

Amid the slow reopening of theaters following COVID-19 shutdowns, the Gal Gadot-starring, Patty Jenkins-directed sequel has been pushed off its release date next month and delayed until Dec. 25, ET confirms.

"First and foremost, let me say how much Gal and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for WW84 couldn’t make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie," Jenkins said in a statement.

She continued, "Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I’m hopeful you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can’t wait to spend the holidays with you!"

Wonder Woman 1984 -- which sees Gadot and Chris Pine reprising their roles from 2017's Wonder Woman opposite Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal -- had previously been set for release on June 5, but amid the coronavirus pandemic, was postponed to Aug. 14 and then to October.

"We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema," Jenkins said at the time. "In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to Aug. 14, 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then."

Obviously, global events did not play out as planned and during August's DC FanDome, the director reiterated, "I really think the movie is so great on the big screen, but I can't wait for the movie to come out soon."