'Wonder Woman 3' in Development With Director Patty Jenkins

Wonder Woman 3 is a go! Warner Bros. has officially greenlit the next installment of the series, with Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins returning as star and director, respectively.

"As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able continue her story with our real life Wonder Women -- Gal and Patty -- who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy," Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich said in a statement on Sunday.

The news comes just two days after the release of Wonder Woman 1984, which opened in theaters and dropped on HBO Max on Christmas Day on Friday.

In a recent interview with ET, Jenkins opened up about her and Gadot's thoughts on a third movie.

"I actually have an entire story that I broke and was planning on doing before the pandemic. Now, I want to wait and see where we are and see what I'm feeling [like] what Wonder Woman would want to talk about next. So, I'm waiting and things are shifting," she said.

"Also, things are shifting with filmmaking and the studio. I know Gal and I would love to make another film together and we'd love to make another Wonder Woman, but we'll have to see," Jenkins added. "All kinds of things are really changing, so we hope it will come back again, but nothing is set in stone."

