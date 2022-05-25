Wynonna Judd Keeps Promise to Continue Singing After Mom Naomi's Death With New Song 'Other Side'

Wynonna Judd has released her first single since the death of her mother -- and musical partner -- Naomi Judd, last month. On Wednesday, Wynonna announced the release of “Other Side” with indie group Waxahatchee.

“In the midst of everything that has happened, I said that I would continue to sing. So, here I am,” the 57-year-old GRAMMY winner wrote on Instagram next to the single cover art.

“I met @waxa_katie last year and we connected immediately. We recorded 'Other Side' in the studio here on the farm and it was one of my favorite recording experiences ever. I’m thankful for the opportunity to sing with the next generation of greatness. 🎶 'Other side' is out now!.”

Along with the single came the video, which shows Wynonna and the group’s vocalist, Katie Crutchfield, writing and recording the song at the musician’s property.

“I’m happy to share this song i made with my hero & friend @wynonnajudd today 🦋 i first started working with wynonna about 2 years ago & i can’t really explain how much our relationship has meant to me. her talent & presence & personality are all so vibrant & larger than life - but above all else, her desire to be creative & present with the work we did really affected me for the better,” Katie wrote in a separate post on her respective Instagram page.

“I needed a refresher course on just showing up because we love to make music, not because there’s some milestone in the distance we’re trying to reach. wynonna has reached every milestone someone could possibly reach & it was so beautiful to just sit in her presence, soak up her aura & see what direction the collective spirit moved us to go. i’m so happy with how this track turned out & happy for y’all to hear it. so much love to her & her amazing partner in crime/husband @cactusmoser who deserves his own post for being amazing & creative & in touch with what’s feeling exciting in the moment too. i love you both, thanks for your warmth & for letting me be a part of your lives. xoxoxo enjoy ! 🦋,” she added.

Wynonna spoke, and sang, publicly for the first time at the event, which was held two weeks after the family laid Naomi to rest. While taking the stage, the musician shared that the show will go on. “I said goodbye to her two weeks ago, kissed her on the forehead. Her eyebrows were still perfect. She was unlike anyone in our family, and I miss her so much. But I will continue to sing. I said I would,” Wynonna told the crowd.

“So, I made a decision, that after a lot of thought, I’m gonna have to honor her, I'm gonna do this tour, because that’s what you would want. And Mama once told me, ‘Give them what they want. Not what you want,’” she said to the sounds of applause from the crowd.

The Judds: The Final Tour will feature Wynonna bringing out a host of country music powerhouse musicians including Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood to join her as they sing classic Judd hits.

More acts are set to be announced shortly. The Judds: The Final Tour will kick off on Sept. 30, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, before ending in the Judds’ home state of Kentucky on Oct. 29 at the Rupp Arena.