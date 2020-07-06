'X Factor' Alum and YouTube Star Trevi Moran Comes Out as Transgender Woman

Trevi Moran has come out as transgender.

The 21-year-old YouTube star and X Factoralum shared the news with her 1.43 million subscribers on her YouTube channel on Saturday.

"Hi. My name is Trevi Moran. I am a transgender female," Moran began. "It's a good start. I can't believe I just said that out loud."

Moran previously came out as gay in 2015 and then revealed that she was questioning her identity as a cisgender male in 2017.

"I hit a rock in my journey in 2017 when I thought I wasn't transgender because I thought that people were pushing me to be transgender. No, I just had a lot of demons back then," she said. "A lot of eating disorder stuff, self-confidence issues. It wasn't the time for me to come out back then."

Moran said she's been documenting her transition, and plans to release the footage as a docuseries called Trevi: The Transition.

"I am two months in on hormones. My brain is just everywhere. I am so hormonal, I mean my a** is getting fat as f**k. And I'm growing breasts, and it hurts. '’m going through a lot right now, all because I just want to be me," she explained.

Moran concluded her video with a message to her followers. "If you're ever lost, just don't go out, go in. Go in and find yourself because going out and distracting yourself defeats the purpose," she shared.

Moran was just 13 when she rose to prominence as a contestant on The X Factor in 2012. She later built a platform on YouTube as part of the collaborative channel Our 2nd Life. She's also released original music. Over the past year, Moran has also been open with fans about her struggles with alcoholism.

