'XO, Kitty,' 'To All the Boys' Spinoff, Puts the Spotlight on Lara Jean's Sister in Sweet First Teaser

Lara Jean's younger sister is getting her own love story!

Anna Cathcart returns as Kitty Song Covey in Netflix's XO, Kitty, the YA spinoff series to the popular To All the Boys I've Loved Before movie trilogy, which will premiere Thursday, May 18.

In the 10-episode series, the younger Covey sibling believes she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, Dae (Minyeong Choi), she'll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it's your own heart on the line.

"We all fell so deeply in love with Lara Jean and her story. So it felt like the greatest gift to give to Kitty was to let her as a character kind of set off on her own two feet and not put her in the shadow of either of her sisters," creator/co-showrunner Jenny Han, whose To All the Boys novels inspired the movies, said in a statement.

"She’s stepping into the fore -- picking up the baton from Lara Jean," added co-showrunner Sascha Rothchild.

Netflix also released a first look from XO, Kitty, which shows Kitty dramatically (and effectively) pitching to her father (John Corbett) and his girlfriend (Sarayu Blue) why she needs to attend boarding school overseas in Korea. (The school's initials happens to be K.I.S.S. Of course.) Watch the sneak peek below.

The ensemble is rounded out by Anthony Keyvan as Q, Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Peter Turnwald as Alex and Regan Aliyah, who will play Juliana. They will be joined by recurring stars Yunjin Kim, who plays Jina; Michael K. Lee as Professor Lee; and Jocelyn Selfo, who will step into the part of Madison.

ET spoke with Cathcart at the Kids' Choice Awards in March, where she teased what To All the Boys fans can expect from XO, Kitty.

"I think it's very exciting. Now we see Kitty's love life is on the line instead of Lara Jean's. It's a new dynamic that we see Kitty with the world versus just her family," the actress said. "I'm so, so excited for people to see it. It's a whole new chapter and it's a whole new journey."

Netflix

The 19-year-old said "it's wild" stepping into more of a romantic role: "I feel like I've grown up with Kitty and I've been with her now for so many years, so it's amazing to be side by side with someone while growing up and getting to explore her life journey while I'm exploring my own at the same time."

Cathcart shared that filming and living in Seoul for a few months was "an amazing experience." "Get to know the culture and meet so many amazing people," she added. "It was an experience of a lifetime, for sure."

She hinted that Kitty may be in some memorable looks, inspired in part by South Korean fashion. "There's definitely a lot of cool elements of fashion for sure," Cathcart said. "And finding Kitty's new era and what she looks like now and what she's interested in was really fun to explore."