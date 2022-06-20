'Yellowjackets' Stars Melanie Lynskey and Tawny Cypress Share Fun Season 2 Update (Exclusive)

The twisting tale of Yellowjackets isn't over. The hit mystery thriller series has been renewed for a second season, and stars Melanie Lynskey and Tawny Cypress are excited to get back into the swing of things.

The duo spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura during the Paramount+ U.K. launch on Monday, and gave a bit of an update on the forthcoming season.

According to Cypress, they are "going back to Vancouver" for the production, and filming begins in "mid-August."

"I love working with Melanie, I think we work really well together, so it will be really fun to do more scenes together," Cypress marveled. "Hopefully we have those intimate moments where we get to break down those walls. Those are my favorite moments of season one."

However, when it came to specific details about what fans might be able to expect, the stars obviously had to play coy.

"The giant squid!" Lynskey deadpanned. "I'm really looking forward to the giant squid. I mean -"

"I'm looking forward to when we murder the squid," Cypress played along.

"Yes, murdering the squid is going to be a real thrill," Lynskey joked.

In reality, Lynskey said keeping things under wraps isn't hard because her husband, Jason Ritter, is a huge fan of the show and doesn't want any spoilers.

"He doesn't want to know anything at all like!" Lynskey said. "Sometimes, when we were shooting, I'd be like, 'Ugh, so we were doing this scene where blah blah blah,' and he'd be like, 'Ahhhh! Stop, stop, stop!' He wants to just watch it."

For more on the first season of Yellowjackets, which is streaming on Paramount+, check out the video below.