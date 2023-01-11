'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Says There Will Be at Least Two More Seasons (Exclusive)

While fans are champing at the bit for Yellowstone to return later this summer for the second half of season 5, they can indulge on this bit of exciting news -- there will be a season 6 and 7, according to Rip Wheeler himself, Cole Hauser.

The 47-year-old actor shared the exciting news while on the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards, telling ET's Kevin Frazier that there will be at least two more seasons of the hit Paramount Network show. Hauser delivered the news when asked if he could divulge more after the end of such a midseason 5 cliffhanger.

"I can tell you there will be [season] 6 and [there] will be a 7th, that's all I can say," Hauser told ET. "That's all I can tell you."

When asked if there was even a tiny bit more of news he could share, Hauser responded, "No, I like to know with the fans. It will be a surprise."

ET has reached out to Paramount Network for comment.

The second half of season 5 is set to return to the air this summer. In the midseason 5 finale that aired on New Year's Day, Jamie (Wes Bentley) makes a bold move going all in on his plan to remove John (Kevin Costner) as Montana governor. That exact chess move is the catalyst for the chaos that unraveled in the hour, as Beth (Kelly Reilly) learned about the existence of the "train station," a deep Dutton family secret, and both Duttons alluding to enacting plans to permanently take each other out for good.

On the same night Hauser revealed more seasons of Yellowstone are on the horizon, Kevin Costner earned the show's first major award when he won for Best Actor in a Drama Series. He beat out Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk, The Old Man's Jeff Bridges, Andor's Diego Luna and Severance's Adam Scott.

Costner missed the awards show due to severe flooding in California following torrential rain. About an hour after the awards ceremony kicked off, Costner took to Instagram and shared a video from his Santa Barbara home explaining why he couldn't make it.

"Hi, everyone. Look, I'm so sorry for everyone who might have been tuning in to watch the Golden Globes. Chris and I aren't going to be there," the actor said from his home overlooking the Pacific Ocean. "Yesterday we had to pull the kids out of school in Santa Barbara. This is the second time in five years that the freeway has flooded out, we found ourselves on the wrong side of the town and we couldn't get back last night."

Paramount Network

Also at the Golden Globes, Hauser reacted to fan theories that a Dutton will soon die in the series.

"I'm not the man to ask, but listen, you never know," Hauser told ET's Cassie DiLaura. "[Creator] Taylor [Sheridan] is one of those kinds of writers where you never know what's coming. I love that about him."

"I think the show's amazing because of it," he continued, "so we'll see what he comes up with and concocts in the next season to come."