'Yellowstone's Lainey Wilson, Ian Bohen Discuss Season 5 and Matthew McConaughey (Exclusive)

Yellowstone star Lainey Wilson and Ian Bohen both told ET they haven't heard many updates on the recently-confirmed news that Matthew McConaughey will star in a new franchise spinoff.

"We'll go back this summer," Bohen told ET's Cassie DiLaura from the red carpet of Sunday's CMT Music Awards but added that "mums the word" on whether he'd seen any scripts yet.

"I haven't got a call yet," Wilson said about filming the rest of season 5, "but as far as I know they don't even know when they're going to be filming."

Wilson added she was feeling positive about the show's future. "I have a really good feeling that if they do finish things in a way that, you know, they're planning, I will be back in it," she said. "We'll see, they haven't taken me to the train station yet."

Wilson made her acting debut as Abby in Yellowstone season 5 late last year. She plays a love interest for Ian Bohen's character, a ranch hand named Ryan.

In regard to the news of Matthew McConaughey's newest franchise spinoff, Bohen added that he was excited to hear more. "I've never met him, but he seems like a really great guy," he said.

The once-rumored series was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by Paramount executive Chris McCarthy last week. McConaughey's extension series will continue regardless of whether star Kevin Costner returns or exits the flagship series. The update comes nearly two months after initial headlines suggested that Yellowstone could end sooner than expected amid a Deadline report alleging disagreements over Costner's filming schedule.

Yellowstone season 5 will return this summer on Paramount Network.

