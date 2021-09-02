YFN Lucci Released from Jail on $500k Bond While Awaiting Trial on Murder Charges

YFN Lucci is no longer behind bars. The performer posted a $500,000 bond and was released from jail while awaiting trial.

The 29-year-old is facing felony charges for murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The rapper, real name Rayshawn Bennett, was seen in a video that was posted to social media shortly after his release from Fulton County jail.

In the clip, Lucci can be seen showing off an ankle monitor that he is obligated to wear. According to TMZ, his release comes with a number of other restrictions as well, including surrendering his passport and a 7pm curfew.

Lucci surrendered himself to authorities in Atlanta on Jan. 13.

The 29-year-old was wanted by police for his alleged role in the shooting death of 28-year-old James Adams on Dec. 10. ET has reached out to reps for Lucci and his record label for comment.

The Atlanta Police Department previously told ET that officers were dispatched around 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 10 following a person shot call. Upon arrival, they found 28-year-old Adams laying in the street with a gunshot wound to his head. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Soon after, another victim, 32-year-old Kevin Wright, arrived at a fire station by private vehicle. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, but survived his injuries, the police said. Investigators determined the two shootings as possibly related. Police have also arrested 23-year-old Ra'von Boyd and 17-year-old Leroy Pitts.