YK Osiris Shoots His Shot With Lizzo in Instagram Video: 'Check Your DM'

Lizzo isn't just topping the charts lately -- the "About Damn Time" singer is apparently also stealing hearts! On Saturday, R&B singer YK Osiris took to his Instagram Stories to shoot his shot with the 34-year-old pop star, whom he described as a "beautiful Black queen."

"What's up, Lizzo, I just wanted to say hey," the 23-year-old said in the video reposted by The Shade Room. Complimenting her physique and saying he didn't want to go "too far," Osiris urged Lizzo to be on the lookout for a DM from him. "Check your DM though, alright," he said.

The singer isn't letting their 11-year age difference -- or Lizzo's boyfriend, Myke Wright, who graced the pink carpet by her side at an FYC event for her Amazon Prime Video series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, in June -- stop him from trying to make a love connection!

Lizzo is no stranger to shooting her shot on social media; she famously began a friendship with Lightyear's Chris Evans after she took to Tik Tok to share that she drunkenly slid into his DMs.

And although she's currently seeing Wright, the singer says the pair are still in the "soft launch" stage of their relationship. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, she argued that they haven't officially "done a red carpet" because she wants to respect Wright's privacy. "A carpet ain't a carpet unless it's a carpet," she stated. "A carpet ain't a carpet unless it's on Vogue."

Lizzo went on to explain that she doesn't believe in monogamy and the idea of traditional relationships "scares" her.

"Monogamy, to me, is a little claustrophobic because there are rules. I think a love relationship that's not monogamous has no rules. I think people who do poly and all that stuff -- there's still rules," she shared. "I don't want any rules. But that doesn't mean I'm out here f**king and sucking and ducking. It doesn't mean he is either. It just means that there are no expectations, and that way, the love gets to just be the main event.... It's like, do what you wanna do, as long as you love me."

When host Angela Yee asked if she'd change her mind if Wright did not want the "Juice" singer to be with anybody else, Lizzo replied, "We can still have that and not call it monogamy."

She continued, "It's just love. It's like, 'I just love you. I'm not worried about nobody else. I'm not worried about anybody else sexually, romantically, emotionally. I'm just worried about you. I'm just thinking about you.' I think that's what we have, which is the most beautiful, pure thing ever."