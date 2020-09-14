'Younger' Likely Ending After Season 7, Creator Says

Liza Miller has one more chapter left to tell.

"We are unofficially planning [season 7] as a final season,” Star told TVLine of the TV Land comedy's end date. But fear not, Star confirmed that a Younger spinoff, starring Hilary Duffas Kelsey is in the works.

Production on the new season was set to kick off in March in New York City, but was halted when film and television sets across the world were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The series' aired its last original episode back in September 2019, and usually runs its seasons through the summer. Filming, Star said, is expected to resume "in a few weeks."

While other shows have decided to incorporate COVID-19 into its storylines, Star admitted he's still thinking through how to feasibly work it into the Younger world organically.

Season 7 picks up right after the events of the finale, he revealed, which take place "before the pandemic" -- and many of the episode scripts were already completed before March. "But I do think we’re looking forward to incorporating it into the action as the season progresses," Star said.

In case you forgot what happened in the season 6 closer (it has been a year), Liza (Sutton Foster) was faced with a romantic conundrum of epic proportions after Charles (Peter Hermann) spontaneously proposed to her at Diana's wedding reception, moments after she kept the door open with a possible reconciliation with her ex, Josh (Nico Tortorella).

ET has reached out to TV Land for comment.

Back in April, ET spoke with Younger's Debi Mazar, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the year, about getting shut down amid preparations to go back to work. She said that the plan was to resume filming by September.

"We had received the first two scripts [of Younger] and I was supposed to go for a wardrobe fitting... We were supposed to have the first group table read on March 24th or something like that and then March 25th was a big photo shoot for the cast photo and then March 30th was the first day of production," she said. "So we never even got to the fittings. The wardrobe people were ready at the studio, pulling stuff, getting ready. The sets were being built, my apartment was being put back together, and then it just all shut down."

