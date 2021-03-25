Your First Look at Jason Momoa-Produced Doc 'Future People: The Family of Donor 5114' (Exclusive)

Jason Momoa's latest project dives deep into the lives of children conceived from the same sperm donor. The upcoming documentary, executive produced by Momoa and directed by Michael Rothman, follows adolescents all conceived from "Donor 5114" -- and ET is exclusively debuting the trailer.

Future People: The Family of Donor 5114 chronicles the lives of kids over the course of eight years, exploring the complexities of alternative conception. The family -- which was featured by The New York Times in 2019 -- now consists of 37 half-siblings and counting.

"I never really thought that I would come in contact with my siblings, but I knew there was a chance they were out there," one child says in the trailer.

"We're brothers and sisters, but we've never met before," another adds. "Most of my friends can just talk about their dad. I can't even picture him in my head. Only my mom."

Those moms are also featured in the trailer, discussing the complexities of their situation.

"Here I am with a group of women who have had children by the same man as I have," one mom says. "And we just met. It's very delightful, but it's also weird."

Things take a turn as one of the children reaches out to try to get in touch with the donor -- though her sibling notes it will "change our lives forever."

Watch the trailer in the video player above.

Future People: The Family of Donor 5114 exclusively premieres on discovery+ on Saturday, April 10 -- National Siblings Day.