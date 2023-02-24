Your 'Outer Banks' Season 4 Guide: The Treasure Hunt Continues With More Possible Romances

The treasure hunt never stops! Outer Banks was renewed for season 4 on Feb. 18, shortly before Netflix released the show's third season on Thursday.

The OBX cast announced the news onstage at a "Poguelandia" fan event on Feb. 18. The Huntington Beach, California, festival featured music performances, games, and other Outer Banks-themed activities with the cast in attendance.

The series' official Instagram account celebrated the renewal news later that day.

"WE RAGED. WE SAW. WE CONQUERED!! OBX SEASON 4!!! LETS GOOOOO! 💥💥💥💥" the account wrote.

Outer Banks season 3 quickly landed in Netflix's Top 10 list upon its release on Thursday.

The details of season 4 are still largely unknown, but one thing seems clear: The co-stars are more excited than ever for their next adventure.

"Thank you everybody for loving on us, loving on this show, and keeping this thing going," Chase Stokes wrote on his Instagram.

"I’m beyond grateful to @netflix, to this cast and crew, and mostly to each and every one of y’all who have watched and loved obx and to everyone who showed up to poguelandia yesterday!!!!" Madelyn Cline wrote. "Thank you thank you thank you a million times thank you ❤️‍🔥"

Co-stars Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey and Austin North also celebrated the news, in conjunction with the new season's release, on Instagram.

Here's everything we know about season 4.

Is Outer Banks renewed for season 4? Netflix renewed Outer Banks for a fourth season on Feb. 18. The news came less than a week before the streamer released the series' season 3.

When will Outer Banks season 4 be released? There is no word yet about when Netflix will release Outer Banks season 4.

Which actors are returning for Outer Banks season 4? Based on their reactions online, it appears all the major stars -- including Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow and Jonathan Daviss -- will return for season 4.