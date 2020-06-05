YouTuber Brittani Boren Leach Announces Pregnancy 4 Months After Son Crew's Tragic Death

Brittani Boren Leach is expecting.

The YouTube star is pregnant again, she announced on Instagram on Monday, four months after the tragic death of her 3-month-old son, Crew.

The accompanying video shows Brittani and her family, including husband Jeff Leach, sons Carter, Cooper and Cash and stepdaughter Sydney, walking through a field. Brittani holds a photo of Crew in front of her burgeoning belly before the family displays a note reading, "Heaven Sent."

"Sent straight from Heaven and without a doubt, hand-picked by big brother Crew himself, estimated to arrive on December 1, 2020. ❤️ We wanted to announce in a way that honored our sweet Crew, so thank you @elliott.beltran for this amazing video. ❤️," Brittani wrote on Instagram. She also included a quote often used by parents to describe a "rainbow baby," a child born after losing a baby due to miscarriage, infant loss, stillbirth or neonatal death.

Brittani added in a post on Tuesday, "The day I found out I was pregnant, was a week after we moved into our new house, and the Coronavirus pandemic had just begun to hit hard. That night I told Jeff I was pregnant, and we cried. We cried tears of joy and happiness, tears of sadness, tears of nervousness, and tears of hope. God has sent us the biggest blessing in the midst of many difficult trials and we are so thankful. ❤️ 'Thank you' could never be enough to say how grateful we are for all of your kind words on yesterday’s announcement. So for loss of a better word, 'Thank You', from Jeff and I both, we are so grateful to have the love and support from so many people we’ve yet had the privilege to meet. ❤️ We are so excited to meet this little heaven-sent blessing that big brother Crew has picked out just for us. 🌈."

Brittani revealed in December that her infant son, Crew, was found unresponsive after taking a nap on Christmas Day. She detailed Crew's condition in a series of Instagram posts, and then revealed in a heartbreaking message that her baby boy had died. The family made the decision to donate Crew's organs.

"Our sweet Crew went to be with Jesus today," she wrote on Dec. 30. "Right now Crew is dancing and playing in Heaven with Jeff’s brother, great grandparents, a little brother I never met, and some very special little boys. And one day we hope to meet the 3 or 4 little lives that he has saved. But right now there’s a big hole in my heart and my arms feel empty."