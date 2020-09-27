Yuko Takeuchi, Japanese Actress Known for 'Miss Sherlock' and 'Ring,' Dead at 40

Rest in peace, Yuko Takeuchi. The Japanese actress has died, according to multiple reports. She was 40.

Takeuchi, best known for her roles in Ring and the Hulu and HBO Asia drama Miss Sherlock, was found dead at her Tokyo residence early Sunday morning, The Japan Times reports. The performer's husband, actor Taiki Nakabayashi, 35, found her in her bedroom in the apartment around 2 a.m. Takeuchi was transported to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has launched an investigation into Takeuchi's death as a possible suicide.

The actress was known for her work in both film and TV. She made her film debut with Innocent World in 1998. In addition to her notable parts in Miss Sherlock and Ring, she starred in Closed Diary and Midnight Eagle in 2007 -- both of which were featured at film festivals overseas.

Takeuchi won the Japanese Academy Film Prize for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role three years in a row, from 2004 to 2007.

She is survived by her husband and two sons, one of which was born in January.