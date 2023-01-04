Zach Braff Posts Sweet Message to Ex Florence Pugh on Her Birthday

Zach Braff had an sweet message for his ex-girlfriend, Florence Pugh. In honor of the Don’t Worry Darling star’s 27th birthday on Tuesday, Braff shared a heartfelt tribute to her on his Instagram Story.

"Happy Birthday, legend," the 47-year-old actor captioned a picture of Pugh sitting over the Hollywood sign. Pugh got wind of the message and re-shared it on her Instagram Story with a heart.

Braff's shout-out comes after he had a flirty exchange with his ex-girlfriend in November. He shared a post at a charity auction that supports housing for veterans where he was auctioning off a special Zoom meet-and-great with himself and Scrubs co-star Donald Faison.

Zach Braff/Instagram

"Bid on eBay for a 30-minute Zoom with @donald_aison and me. ALL proceeds go to build specially-designed homes for severely wounded veterans via Homes For Our Troops," Braff shared.

Pugh commented: "I’m deffo bidding on this."

Braff took to the comments to reply, "@florencepugh I’m certain you could get this for free, but it is a very good cause for veterans…."

In August, Pugh confirmed that she and Braff quietly ended their relationship after three years of dating.

"We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," she told Harper's Baazar. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."