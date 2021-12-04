Zendaya and Tom Holland Share Adorable Moment During Latest Interview Together

Zendaya and Tom Holland are the epitome of #RelationshipGoals. Exhibit A -- their palpable chemistry during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars appeared on the BBC show Friday and Norton conjured up a subject some men might find a bit sensitive -- their height difference. Holland, however, owned the moment. He didn't shy away from the fact he stands 5-foot-8 and the Euphoria star stands two inches taller.

After Norton brought up the fact that their height differences make their stunts more complicated, Zendaya and Holland did what every good couple does best -- they took turns telling a hilarious story! Zendaya explained, "There’s a particular stunt [where] Spider-Man swings up on top of the bridge, we eventually jump off of [it] and he’s supposed to gently rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her."

The problem? "Because of our height difference, if we're on the same point, I would land before him. My feet obviously hit the ground before he does," Zendaya said. Watch closely, Holland's reaction is priceless.

Holland picked up the tale from there, "It's called a bottom mark. It's a thing they do in stunts. So, Zendaya would land, and I'm the super hero. I'm supposed to look cool. And she would land and I would sort of land like this and my feet would sort of swing from underneath and she would catch me."

The couple didn't just tell the story. They also acted it out, to everyone's delight. Holland, ever so charming, added, "It's so nice to be caught for a change."

Zendaya also advocated for a major wardrobe fix when it comes to Holland's Spider-Man suit -- the man needs a zipper. Why? Better access for a frappuccino! Holland explained that because it takes so much time to thrown on the suit, in the past he's slipped a straw through a hole on his mask to quench his thirst.

The couple's appearance together comes just days after they stepped out together for the Ballon d'Or in Paris. The appearance there marked the couple's first shindig since going public about their budding romance.

Zendaya wore a Roberto Cavalli vintage 2000 black dress with a gold spinal cord replica up her back. Holland looked dashing in a classic black tuxedo.

See, #RelationshipGoals.