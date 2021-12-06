Zendaya and Tom Holland Walk Their First Red Carpet Together Since Confirming Their Relationship

Tom Holland and Zendaya are going public about their romance in a big way! On Sunday, the couple posed together on the red carpet for the first time since the Spider-Man leading man confirmed their relationship in a November interview.

The milestone moment came during a London photo call for the pair's upcoming flick, Spiderman: No Way Home, on Sunday.

For the event, Holland wore a Celine ensemble, which included a black leather jacket, matching pants and a white collared shirt. As for Zendaya, she rocked an oversized, crystal-adorned Alexander McQueen blazer, that she paired with sparkly tights and spider-web earrings, per Vogue.

In one of the red carpet pics, Holland and Zendaya, both 25, look more in love than ever, as they stare into each other's eyes with smiles on their faces. Other shots feature the pair giggling together, and wrapping their arms around one another.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The couple also posed inside the event, where they continued to goof around and exchange loving gazes.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

The red carpet pics came less than a week after Holland and Zendaya stepped out for the Ballon D'Or, an annual soccer ceremony in Paris, France. The two walked the red carpet separately at that event, but posed inside the soiree for a loved-up pic, which was shared by British Vogue.

The public outings follow Holland's GQ interview, in which he confirmed his relationship with Zendaya, after speculation began in July when they were photographed kissing in his car. While speaking to the magazine, Holland opened up about those paparazzi pics.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," he said, adding that he and Zendaya felt "robbed of our privacy" after the photos came out.

"It’s not a conversation that I can have without her," Holland added. "… This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together."