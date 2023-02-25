Zendaya Debuts Luscious Chocolate Bob on 2023 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet

It has been several months since fans were graced with Zendaya on a red carpet, and the wait is finally over.

The 26-year-old made her grand return to the public eye at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night. As stylish as ever, the actress stunned in a strapless black and green gown with a plunging-v neckline and a classic Old Hollywood silhouette. Zendaya also debuted a new color for her recent bob-length hair, going from her previous blonde to a chocolatey brown, styled in chic curls that fell just above her shoulders.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Zendaya is nominated for Entertainer of the Year and Best Actress in a Drama for her role in the Sam Levinson-directed HBO series. The night marks her first in-person appearance of the 2023 awards season after the Euphoria star skipped the Golden Globes last month.

The two-time Emmy winner earned her first Golden Globe for her lead role as Rue Bennett, taking home the award for Best Actress in a Television Series -- Drama. She beat out House of the Dragon's Emma D'Arcy, Ozark's Laura Linney, The Crown's Imelda Staunton and Alaska Daily's Hilary Swank.

Although not in attendance, she took to Instagram to thank HFPA and her fans for the win.

"I’m so sorry I wasn’t able to be there tonight, but I just wanted to say thank you to @goldenglobes for this incredible honor. To my fellow nominees, it is a privilege to be named beside you, I admire you all deeply. Thank you to my Euphoria family, without you, none of this is possible. Lastly, thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has allowed Rue into theirs. I think everyone knows how much she means to me, but the fact that she can mean something to someone else is a gift. I’m honestly at a loss for words as I type this, all I can say is thank you thank you thank you. Goodnight"

ET spoke with Zendaya following her history-making Emmy night last year where she praised the production team behind Euphoria and shared her celebration plans.

"It's so special, it's such an honor to be acknowledged for something that you're really proud of. It means it means the world to me," Zendaya said of the accolade. "I'm so happy for so many of our behind-the-scenes folks getting so much acknowledgment -- cinematography and editing -- they deserve it so much, they put so much into this show."

Euphoria was picked up for a third season by HBO last February, with filming expected to begin sometime this year.

The main NAACP Image Awards ceremony airs on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and simulcast on BET Her, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian, TV Land and VH1.