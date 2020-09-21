Zendaya Is a Vision in a Glamorous Gown While Accepting First Emmy Award -- See Her Look

Zendaya never disappoints with her style. The 24-year-old actress not only won her first Emmy Award in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her role in Euphoria, she also was among the best dressed of the night.

Zendaya accepted her award in a gorgeous custom Giorgio Armani Privé black gown which featured cutouts, a bejeweled top and white polka dots on the skirt. She accessorized with Bulgari jewelry, her brown curled locks in a chic updo.

Her stylist, Law Roach, posted a stunning video of Zendaya showing off her gown. "She’s a WINNER baby," he captioned the clip.

Zendaya accepted her first Emmy surrounded by her friends, family and team.

"This is pretty crazy," Zendaya gushed in her emotional acceptance speech. "I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just wanted to say that there is hope in the young people out there -- I know our TV show doesn't always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people. To all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you."

Earlier in the night, she had stepped onstage as a presenter. For her first look, she wore a stylish black-and-purple Christopher John Rogers moire and silk taffeta dress with Bulgari jewels.

