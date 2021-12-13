Zendaya Stops Tom Holland in His Tracks When She Shows Up to 'Spider-Man' Premiere (Exclusive)

When Zendaya comes through, all things stop -- including Tom Holland. On Monday night, ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to the 25-year-old action star at the Los Angeles premiere of his and Zendaya's new film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and he stopped mid-conversation to watch his leading lady make her way onto the red carpet.

"I think Zendaya just showed up," Holland said as the screams and cheers from the crowd grew louder and louder. "That sounds like Zendaya just showed up."

Both Turner and Holland turned to catch a glimpse of the fashion icon before confirming that it was indeed Zendaya entering the premiere.

While Holland is clearly in awe of his 25-year-old co-star and girlfriend, he's just as blown away by the Spider-Man franchise and his part in it.

"I honestly feel a little bit numb," he admitted to ET. "This has been the most incredible experience. This whole journey from the day I got cast. My agent's here and we were just talking about the moment I got my first callback, and we thought, 'Oh, wow, maybe I could actually get this film.' And here we are promoting Spider-Man 3. I am blown away. To share it with my friends and my family. Honestly, this means the world."

It's also looking like there could be more to Holland's Spider-Man story, with Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, telling ET that he wants the leading man back for the next superhero trilogy series, announced by No Way Home producer Amy Pascal earlier this month.

"Well, that's great news," Holland gushed. "That's awesome. Kevin is the king. Amy is the queen. They're like my parents. I love them to bits. And if they'll have me back, I'll be there."

After speaking to ET, Holland returned to the carpet where he posed for pictures with the Spider-Man cast and for a few snaps with Zendaya.

While Holland went classic in a dark brown suit, Zendaya kept the spider theme she brought to the film's London photo call alive, wearing a Valentino black, mesh dress that featured a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit, and black spiderweb-like sequins throughout. She complemented the dress with a sparkling pair of black heels and topped off the look with cornrow braids.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Holland and Zendaya made their red carpet debut as a couple at that London photo call earlier this month, posing together on the red carpet for the first time since the Spider-Man leading man confirmed their relationship in a November interview.

For the event, Holland wore a Celine ensemble, which included a black leather jacket, matching pants and a white collared shirt. As for Zendaya, she rocked an oversized, crystal-adorned Alexander McQueen blazer that she paired with sparkly tights and spiderweb earrings, per Vogue.

In one of the red carpet pics, Holland and Zendaya look more in love than ever, as they stare into each other's eyes with smiles on their faces. Other shots feature the pair giggling together, and wrapping their arms around one another.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The photo call and L.A. premiere are among a string of public outings from the pair following Holland's GQ interview, in which he confirmed his relationship with Zendaya, after speculation began in July when they were photographed kissing in his car.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on Dec. 17.