Zoe Kazan Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby With Paul Dano -- See Her Bump

Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano are soon going to be a family of four, because the actress is pregnant!

The 39-year-old actress appeared on the cover of Marie Claire's Power Issue alongside her She Said co-star, Carey Mulligan, as well as New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. On the cover, Kazan is sitting while wearing a Dior dress with a belt that accentuates her baby bump.

It's unclear how far along she is in the pregnancy at this point, but Kazan looks proud as ever cradling her belly in a second photo showing her in an Erdem dress.

This will be Kazan and Dano's second baby. The couple welcomed a baby girl back in 2018. It was Dano who confirmed the news during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, after Fallon congratulated Dano on having a baby "eight weeks ago."

Fallon went on to imply that Dano and Kazan had welcomed a little girl, saying, "She’s gorgeous, by the way. What a beautiful, beautiful little baby. How’s it feel to be a dad?"

"Umm, I’m so tired and I’m so in love,” Dano later admitted. “It’s so extreme. Your heart has gone, like, supernova in one sense. And then we landed from London last week and she cried for, like, 24 straight hours and you kind of just want to walk through a wall."