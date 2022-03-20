Zoë Kravitz Calls Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz's Motorcycle Pic 'Adorable'

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa are taking their bond on the road!

On Saturday, the “Stop Crying Your Heart Out” singer posted a photo of him and the Aquaman actor during a motorcycle ride. “Ride or die. Brothers for life,” Kravitz wrote next to the picture that shows Momoa embracing him while they sit on their motorcycles. The love was mutual as the actor chimed in on the comments.

“love u bro. ohana fo life. ❤️❤️,” he wrote. Also getting in on the love fest was Kravitz’s daughter and Momoa’s stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz.

“well isn't this just adorable. love you both so much. @prideofgypsies,” The Batman actress wrote.

Kravitz, 57, was married to Lisa Bonet from 1987-1993. Momoa, tied the knot with the Cosby Show actress in in 2017. In January, Momoa and Bonet, who share two children, announced that they split after 16 years together.

Despite the couple’s split, the ohana is still strong. Earlier this month, Momoa, 42, attended the NYC premiere of The Batman with his and Bonet’s two children, Lola, 14 and 13-year-old, Nokoa-Wolf -- and Zoë’s boyfriend, Channing Tatum.

"We're just so proud," he said of the film’s Catwoman. "Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies. We're very excited to just be here. ...It's still family, you know?"

Shortly after the news of their split broke, a source told ET that Bonet and Momoa "still have love for each other and respect one another."

Nearly two months after Bonet and Momoa released their statement, the actress was spotted shopping in Topanga Canyon, California wearing her wedding ring.