San Diego is no stranger to the 4th of July celebrations. With celebrations around the county, we are highlighting some events you and your family can check out!

SAN DIEGO — Central San Diego County

Location: Four barges

Time: 9 p.m.

The 4th of July Big Bay Boom is set to start at 9 p.m. and will be displayed from Four Barges. Those who will be attending are encourage to use the trolley, free shuttle or carpool. For more information, click here.

Location: Sea World

Time: 9:45 p.m.

Sea World San Diego continues to bring the firework spectacular. The fireworks are set to be a 15-minute show with a music soundtrack.

Location: Lake Murray Playground

Time: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 Lake Murray stopped their 4th of July celebrations, but this year it is back! Lake Murry will be starting their 4th of July celebration with a music fest from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. following with a firework show that can be seen throughout the Navajo community, La Mesa to Del Cerro.

Location: Glorietta Bay

Time: 7:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

The City of Coronado will hold an all-day event for their annual fireworks display at Glorietta Bay. The firework show can be watch from Coronado Municipal Golf Course with a view throughout the island and across the harbor. For more information regarding the full schedule, click here.

If you know of additional 4th of July events around San Diego County, please email event information to social@kfmb.com

South Bay

Location: Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center

Time: 9 p.m.

The City of Chula Vista is back for their 4th of July fest at the Elite Athlete Training Center. The gates are set to open at 7 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9 p.m. No alcohol, drones, animals, tents, umbrellas or skateboards are allowed in the center. Free parking will be located at the New Hope Church.

Location: Pier Plaza

Time: 9 p.m.

Imperial Beach is hosting their free fireworks display with a beautiful view of the ocean. It is a perfect way to celebrate 4th of July safely.

If you know of additional 4th of July events around San Diego County, please email event information to social@kfmb.com

East County

Location: Kennedy Park

Time: 9 p.m.

The City of El Cajon is hosting a fireworks event for the community to attend. Those who are attending this event and wish to know more information is encouraged to call (619) 441-1540.

Location: Town Canter Community Park East

Time: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Location: Town Center Community Park East

Time: 2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Parking is $10 and the event takes cash only, ATMS are available outside the event. Free parking is available at Costco. The community will be able to purchase tickets for the fun zone. The firework show starts at 9 p.m. and it is encouraged to arrive an hour early to avoid large crowds.

Location: Main Street, Julian - from Julian High School to Frank Lane Park

For more than 20 years, Julian residents, their friends and parade lovers from all over have lined up at on the town’s main street to wave their flags, cheer the marching bands, salute the Marine Color Guard, and carry a giant American Flag down the thoroughfare.

If you know of additional 4th of July events around San Diego County, please email event information to social@kfmb.com

North County

Location: Brengle Terrance Park, 1200 Vale Terrance Drive, Vista.

Time: 7:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

The City of Vista will be celebrating 4th of July all day long. They will have a BBQ dinner and performances. Tickets can be purchased online or in person.

Location: Grape Day park and The Center's "Great Green," 321 N Broadway, Escondido

Time: 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

This event is free for the community. The event features performances, delicious food vendors and food trucks that will be lined up along Broadway Avenue, face painters for children, craft activities, games and much more. The VIP tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased online.

Location: Bradley Park

Time: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The City of San Marcos is celebrating it’s annual 4th of July, with entertainment starting at 6 p.m. and finishing with a firework show at 9 p.m. It is encouraged to bring your own chairs and blankets to enjoy the show.

If you know of additional 4th of July events around San Diego County, please email event information to social@kfmb.com