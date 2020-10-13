San Diego Mayoral Candidates Forum: Live on Wednesday, Oct 14 at 6 p.m.

The virtual forum featuring Councilmember Barbara Bry and Assemblymember Todd Gloria is presented by the Asian Pacific American Coalition.

SAN DIEGO — On Wednesday, October 8 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. the Asian Pacific American Coalition is proud to host the two candidates vying to be the next Mayor of San Diego, Councilmember Barbara Bry and Assemblymember Todd Gloria

Moderated by Marcella Lee, CBS 8 and CW San Diego anchor and reporter, this hour-long virtual forum will be streamed live on the APAC Facebook page as well as on this story as well as the CBS 8 App.

This virtual forum will allow the community to get to know the candidates and hear their plan to improve the quality of life of our community under these uncertain and challenging times.

What does a strong economy and public safety look like with our next San Diego mayor?