Comic-Con gets underway at the San Diego Convention Center

More than 135,000 tickets were sold to this year's Comic-Con which will run through Sunday, July 24.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Comic-Con will begin at the San Diego Convention Center with hundreds of events, vendors, panels and live performances.

More than 135,000 tickets were sold making this year's Comic-Con event sold out. The Convention Center will transform into a comic’s dream from Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24.

The highlights for Comic-Con day one include:

a panel presentation and footage of "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" by Paramount Pictures in Hall H

Executive producer and director Ben Stiller, creator and executive producer Dan Erickson, and cast members Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman and Jen Tullock will sit down with Patton Oswalt to share secrets from season 1 of the Apple TV+ series "Severance"

William Shatner joined by Kevin Smith to discuss a new project and Shatner's long career

Outdoor event around Dan Harmon's new "Krapopolis" series at the Children's Museum Park, located at W. Island Avenue and Front Street through Sunday. 111 W. Harbor Blvd.

Everyone is required to wear a mask. You must show proof of your vaccination status or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours of the event.

In addition to the San Diego Convention Center, several venues feature more than 2,000 hours of comics, anime, movies, gaming, TV programs, workshops and events.

"We welcome people from around the world to Downtown San Diego for Comic-Con International," said San Diego City Councilman Stephen Whitburn, who represents Downtown San Diego. "Attendees will get to see all that our great city has to offer, and they'll spend millions of dollars while there here, adding to our economic strength.

"Thank you to Comic-Con for its continued partnership with San Diego, and here*s to an exciting weekend," he said.

Since its inception more than 50 decades ago, the convention has been housed in a variety of different venues including the U.S. Grant Hotel, El Cortez Hotel, San Diego's Convention and Performing Arts Center and the San Diego Convention Center.

"With excitement, events and an economic impact that extends many miles beyond the walls of the San Diego Convention Center, Comic-Con's return is a moment for us all," said Clifford "Rip" Rippetoe, president and CEO of the San Diego Convention Center. "For decades, Comic-Con has put San Diego on the international map, uniting comic book fans, cosplayers and pop culture enthusiasts from fandoms around the world. It isn't summer in San Diego without Comic-Con, and today -- for the first time since 2019 -- summer truly returns."

The Comic-Con programming schedule is available through the free Comic- Con App and will include live updates, a complete program schedule, an interactive map, special guest bios and more.

