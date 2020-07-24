Comic-Con panels typically mean thousands lined up for Hall H, but this year the San Diego Convention Center is quiet

Comic-Con and San Diego tourism are losing tens of millions of dollars, but organizers see stay-at-home conditions as an opportunity to spread some joy.

SAN DIEGO — For the first time in Comic-Con's 50-year history, it is welcoming fans from around the world virtually and for free.

"We are very sad not to be at Hall H this year with our Star Trek family in San Diego, but we are really excited people still get to hear all about it," said Alex Kurtzman, Star Trek's executive producer.

Comic-Con and San Diego tourism are losing tens of millions of dollars this year, but Comic-Con organizers say they see stay-at-home conditions as an opportunity to spread some joy.

Star Trek was one of the first major panels of the day where Patrick Stewart answered a fan question about life.

"It is the fact that it will end - that makes living so important and living well. And living for society as much as for yourself," said Stewart.

Cast members also talked about how the real world should be like Star Trek.

X-Men fans got the surprise of their lives with drop-in visits by celebrity guests.

"Well, she is the strongest woman in the universe. And she's very soft-hearted and compassionate and wants to make the world a better place and doesn't understand why people just can't get along," said Lenore Elizabeth Zann who plays Rogue.

Actor Phil Lamarr talked about how a small section of Hollywood has not been affected by the pandemic.

"I've primarily, the past few years, have been doing more voice acting. Cartoons are the one area of show business that did not grind to a halt. Everybody just took their drawing pads and went home and mailed in their work," said Lamarr.

All hope to see fans in person next year.