Comic-con fans excited despite the strikes, businesses are booming

SAN DIEGO — Exhibitors and attendees are hustling around the San Diego Convention Center, and nearby businesses are ramping up staff.

Even though the writer’s and actors' strike will cause changes, many attending the 54th Annual Comic-Con say they are excited it will be reminiscent of how Comic-Con first started.

"Super excited!” cheered Comic-Con performers Madhu Shankar and Sharda Kulkarni.

"The fact that it's during a strike is nice. I know it's a big issue, but it's nice to go back to traditional Comic-Con and have a convention with comics, toys, and videos," said David Berneger, Comic-Con volunteer and attendee.

"This will be my 15th year coming out! With it being huge or small, there is so much more to offer than the big panels, no matter how big or small," said Comic-Con attendee Clarisa Hernandez.

Since there will be virtually no panelists at Hall H on Saturday due to the strikes, visitors say they will find other things to do.

"Maybe we will check out the USS Midway and around the museums and the city because we've always been to San Diego and never explored the city," said Eugene Hu, an attendee.

Nearby businesses are booming, even bringing on extra staff.

"We see thousands of people a day. It triples and quadruples our sales," said Larry Young, restaurant manager at MaryJanes.

And remember: you cannot transfer or resell Comic-Con badges or tickets. You will not be allowed in if you bought your ticket through any source besides Comic-Con.

"People are selling it for triple the value, and it hurts the true fans," said Berneger

Yet, the people here say they wouldn’t trade their ticket for the world.

"I don’t ever want to sell this thing ever. I'm here to enjoy the whole thing. I love this experience," said Hu.

To see the full list of Comic-Con ticket rules, click here.