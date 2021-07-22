Comic-Con@Home gets an early start ahead of Friday’s official kickoff | Here's what you can do

Earlier this year, organizers had to cancel its in-person spring 2021 show due to concerns for public health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Comic-Con@home is back with another virtual summer at the convention! Virtual panels are being held Thursday afternoon, even though the event officially kicks off Friday July 23-25, 2021.



Some of Thursday's events include "Teaching and Learning with Comics," "The Science of Art," and "Graphic Novels are the New Textbooks." On Friday, there will be panels from Star Wars, Marvel Comics and DC Comics.

San Diego Comic Convention will present a three-day in-person convention in San Diego in November. The organization said they are still working on specific details in regards to attendance capacity, badge cost, and related information.

Individuals who have purchased badges that were rolled over to the 2021 show will have those badges automatically transferred to the 2022 event unless a refund is requested.

The organization released the following statement on their website.

"This fall we’re planning a smaller, supplemental event we’re calling Comic-Con Special Edition, taking place on November 26-28, 2021. It is our hope that by that point, conditions will permit in-person public gatherings of this kind. As details are still being finalized, badge cost, attendance capacity, and related information will be forthcoming."

Below is a schedule that includes all of the virtual panels at Comic-Con@Home: