'Ghosts' interactive experience at Comic-Con | CBS 8 chats with the stars

You can visit the "Summer of Ghosts" until July 24.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Fans of the CBS sitcom "Ghosts" took a tour inside the "Summer of Ghosts" at the interactive zone outside Petco Park for Comic-Con.

The actors of the show and fans are enjoying the four day immersive activation of Pinecone Trooper Pete’s Friend Zone which allows fans to participate in scare free archery and tarot card and palm readings inside the Woodstone Mansion tent.

Attendees connect to the afterlife by taking a haunting photo in the photo booth where ghosts appear behind them.

CBS 8's Ariana Cohen sat down with a few actors from the show.

"The show is called 'Ghosts' and it's about a married couple that inherits a mansion and they move in and the wife falls down and gets a concussion and she can see the ghosts in the house," said "Ghosts" actor, Devan C. Long.

"I play a lady from the Gilded Age, a very fancy lady with lots of opinions as we start out of the first season and into the second season to loosen up a little bit," said Rebecca Wisocky.

"The show is just such a wonderful example of how magical ensemble comedies can be," said Ghosts actor, Richie Moriarty.

The second season of Ghosts starts Thursday, September 29 on CBS 8. The activation is open until July 24.

"C'mon it’s a great show! It’s a great show and watch it and tell me why you shouldn’t watch it," said Long.

You can play ghosts in the metaverse, interact with characters and tour the mansion by clicking here.