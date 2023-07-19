Heading to Comic-Con? What you need to know

MTS added a special events trolley line to bring people to Comic-Con

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Crowds began packing downtown San Diego Wednesday for 'Preview Night' of Comic-Con.

MTS and local law enforcement held a news conference urging people to take public transit to the convention center and to arrive early.

"The most complaints we had last year were about traffic," said Captain Alberto Leos of the San Diego Police Department. "You're going to have over 50,000 fans coming here and they're going to congregate in one area."

MTS added a 'Special Events' trolley line to bring people to the convention center. Trains are expected to run every 15 minutes. Round-trip tickets are $5. Parking at park and ride sites is free.

"Really the Comic-Con experience begins on the trolley system," said MTS Spokesperson Mark Olsen. "It's a great experience when you're riding on board, other people are dressed up, other people are coming down to enjoy the festivities."

MTS is also working with law enforcement to keep people safe.

According to Captain Leos, there are no known threats to San Diego at this time.

Cameras are up and running. He reminded people to keep track of their belongings.

"Keep track of your personal belongings, especially your cell phones. Don't put them in your back pocket," said Captain Leos. "We had a pickpocketer last year. We ended up eventually catching him."

He said people should carry their phones in their front pockets or secure them in a bag or purse.