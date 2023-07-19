Previewing Preview Day at Comic-Con

We preview a few of the upcoming events at this year's Comic-Con.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Her Universe Fashion Show

Her Universe Fashion Show brings geek couture to the runway. This offsite fashion show features costumes and designs that are super in more ways than one. Designers create incredible costumes with themes related to Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and more.

NBC's Quantum Leap Activation

Get ready to jump into a world where TV timelines are in disarray. Your mission is to leap into the TV worlds of "Law & Order," "SVU," "The Voice," and "Chucky," and stabilize the timelines.

You can catch all the action in the Gaslamp Plaza right next to Baja Rick's Cantina Adjacent. This is a free event open to the public starting on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Paramount+ Lodge

The streaming service Paramount+ has created a Lodge in the Gaslamp. It's the first-ever immersive experience inspired by the summer's biggest movies. They are bringing the Paramount Mountain to life through activations inside the Happy Barn downtown.

You can take a trip under the sea to Bikini Bottom and visit The Krusty Krab to grab a seat at the boat set for an underwater selfie photo moment.

If you're thirsty fuel up at the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts energon station with primal "cold brew" and autoboot iced tea or discover a hidden speakeasy and go back in time with the Yellowstone spin-off show 1923.

These are just a couple of cool experiences inside the lodge, which include Good Burger 2, Yellowjackets as well asStar Trek.