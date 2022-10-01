Comic-Con 2023 Open Registration starts Nov. 5

What you need to know to secure your ticket before it's sold out.

SAN DIEGO — Open Registration for Comic-Con 2023 begins at 9 a.m. PST on November 5.

That's your chance to secure tickets to one of San Diego's biggest events, but you could face some tough competition as thousands of people will also be trying to buy a badge.

Registration for returning Comic-Con patrons already happened on Oct. 15, and the San Diego Comic-Con unofficial blog says it sold out after 96 minutes. Securing tickets for Open Registration is expected to be even more competitive.

Prospective buyers can begin waiting in line starting at 8 a.m. PST. by going to the Member ID Portal. If you join the waiting room between 8 and 9 a.m., you will be randomly placed in line for tickets when it opens at 9 a.m. Anyone who joins the waiting room after 9 a.m. will go to the back of the line.

All you need for Open Registration is a valid and confirmed Member ID that has not yet purchased or registered for Comic-Con 2023 Preview Night.

The badge prices vary depending on the day, although kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult.

After joining the line, you may get randomly selected for a registration session. You will then have 15 minutes to buy badges for up to three members.

Make sure to have your credit card info ready. And if you are registering another person, you will need their Member ID and last name. If the last name includes any special characters or suffixes, you must include it during registration.

Badges can sell out quickly. If a day sells out after you have already added a badge to your cart, remove the badge and continue the process.

The Preview Night badge can only be purchased if you buy badges for all four other days.

For a full breakdown of Open Registration, including commonly asked questions, you can visit the Comic-Con website.