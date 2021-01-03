Comic-Con 2021 will again be virtual in July with smaller in-person event expected for November

San Diego Comic Convention will present a three-day in-person convention in San Diego in November. The organization said they are still working on specific details.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Comic Convention announced Monday that due to concern for public health and safety, it has canceled its in-person spring 2021 show. The organization said they will continue to closely monitor information from local and national healthcare officials as it pertains to the COVID-19 pandemic.

San Diego Comic Convention will present a three-day in-person convention in San Diego in November. The organization said they are still working on specific details in regards to attendance capacity, badge cost, and related information.

Individuals who have purchased badges that were rolled over to the 2021 show will have those badges automatically transferred to the 2022 event unless a refund is requested.

The organization released the following statement on their website Monday:

"Never could we have imagined what the world experienced in 2020 and continues to experience today. While we are buoyed by the rollout of the vaccine and the growing number of individuals being inoculated, it appears that July will still be too early to safely hold an in-person event of the magnitude of Comic-Con. For this reason, we have made the challenging decision to postpone Comic-Con 2021 as an in-person gathering until our 2022 dates, and once again hold this year's celebration as the free online Comic-Con@Home. Unfortunately, the challenges of this past year and the multiple postponements of our two largest events have left us with limited financial resources, so this year the online experience will be reduced to a three-day event, spanning July 23-25, 2021."

The organization also said "while we lament the postponement of the in-person Comic-Con, our commitment to this community of fans and our celebration of comics and the related popular arts endures as an important part of who we are. As the timing and scope of our larger event factored greatly into our decision to postpone, we believe that launching a smaller in-person event at a later time may be a safe alternative."