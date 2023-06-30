San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Parking and Transportation

There are lots of options for getting to and from Comic-Con 2023 and they're detailed in this story.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Parking can be a pain. That's why CBS 8 is Working For You to find the best solutions to get to and from Comic-Con this year safely and effectively. Below, are a few options for visitors and San Diego residents to get to the San Diego Convention Center.

There are plenty of things to do even if you don't have a ticket. Check out our coverage of what's happening around and outside the convention.

Parking at Comic-Con

ACE Parking will be operating parking services again this year for Comic Con. ACE ran a lottery for parking registration and group sales began on June 22. Group sales end on June 10 and any remaining parking spaces are open to the public starting at 10 a.m. PDT.

Shuttle Services

There will be a free shuttle service available for convention goers.

Comic-Con FREE Shuttle Service: Comic-Con offers a free shuttle service with stops in Downtown, Mission Valley, and hotels on Shelter Island and Harbor Island.

The service starts Wednesday, July 19 for Preview Night at 3 pm and lasts until 12 am (midnight).

For the rest of the convention, services will be offered on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, 22 starting at 5 a.m. and going until 1 a.m. For Sunday, July 23, shuttle services will be available from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Trolley Services

MTS is offering its own Comic-Con-themed services as they will be offering expanded services for people going to and from Comic-Con. MTS is even offering a special event Trolley line for the convention.

MTS said that passengers should expect a higher than normal amount of passengers on the trolley systems.

There are two different stops, one across from Hall A (Convention Center Station) and another near Hall D (Gaslamp Station).

Park and Ride options are available as well on the Blue, Green and Orange lines.

You can check out the map here.

Train Services

The Coaster Commuter Train, also known as the Coaster, runs north and south through San Diego County.

Coaster provides 30 daily trips Monday through Friday and 20 daily trips on weekends year-round. The route stops at the Santa Fe Train Depot in downtown San Diego off of Broadway.

It's a short walk from there to the convention center or you can hop on a nearby trolley. (See map for more details)

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner offers services from Los Angeles to San Diego, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo. The train makes a stop in downtown San Diego at the Santa Fe Depot near Pacific Highway, which is a short walk or a trolley ride away from the convention center.

Alternate Transportation

For those who want to take other forms of transportation, be it e-bike, scooter, or bicycle, or those in need of mobility assistance there are parking and storage options for guests.