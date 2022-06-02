‘Heroes Reunite’ | San Diego County Fair returns after COVID induced hiatus

The fair which runs through July 4 is a cashless experience which means tickets will need to be purchased online ahead of time for a specific date.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEL MAR, Calif. — The San Diego County Fair will return in full force to the Del Mar Fairgrounds on June 8 after a two year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme of the 2022 fair is San Diego County Fair Heroes Reunite.

Everything you know and love about the fair will be back! This includes the rides, food, exhibitions and concerts! Some of the artists that will take the stage this year will include: Jason Derulo, Shaggy, For King and Country, Chris Young, The Goo Goo Dolls, Sam Hunt and many more.

Heading to the San Diego County Fair? We’ll be there too! CBS 8 wants to hear from you at the CBS 8 “pop-up” newsroom at the fair. Let us know what’s on YOUR mind as we’re always “Working for You.”

Parking

The San Diego County Fair has many parking options, both on-site and off-site. Parking tickets must be purchased online in advance of your visit to the fair. Some of the parking options include:

Preferred Parking is the closest to the Fair’s main entrance and will-call ticket window. This option costs $30.

General Parking passes are valid either on-site at the Main Parking Lot or Solana Gate entrance, or at the Horsepark facility located two miles east of the Fairgrounds. General Parking areas are first come, first serve. If a General Parking area is full, guests will be rerouted to the closest available General Parking area. This option costs $15

Off-Site Parking is located at Torrey Pines High School • 3710 Del Mar Heights Road. Fair insiders know this is a great way to save money, and have fun…by making the Fair shuttle your first “ride” of the day! This option is free.





Tickets

One important note is that the 2022 San Diego County Fair has moved to a cashless payment experience. According to the fair, “Cashless payments are safer and faster too. They help avoid wait times at the gate so you can spend more time enjoying the fair.”

Tickets to the fair will not be sold on-site and will have to be purchased online in advance for a specific date. According to the fair’s website, tickets on Wednesdays and Thursdays are $15 for adults ages 13-61, $12 for children ages 6-12 as well as adults 62 and older. Children five-years-old and younger are free.

On Fridays, tickets for adults are $20 adults, $17 for older adults and free for children 12 and under. On Saturdays and Sundays, as well as the Fourth of July, tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for adults over 62. Children under the age of 12 get free admission on Fridays.

On Saturdays, Sundays and Monday July 4, tickets are $20 for ages 13-61, $17 for kids ages 6-12 as well as adults over 62. Kids under five are free.

The San Diego County Fair will run from June 8 through July 4.