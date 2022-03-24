Sam Hunt, Jason Derulo, Prince Royce, Los Tigres del Norte and more headlining SD County Fair concert series

Tickets for the San Diego County Fair’s Toyota Summer Concert Series go on sale April 2.

DEL MAR, Calif. — The San Diego County Fair is getting ready for a big return this summer with a star-studded lineup of artists for the Toyota Summer Concert Series.

Some of music's biggest names like Jason Derulo, Prince Royce, Sam Hunt are set to hit the Corona Grandstand Stage this summer.

This concert season features musical flavors from around the world. This year’s lineup includes genres like hip-hop, reggae and country to reggaeton, rock en Español and more.

Latin music stars Los Tigres del Norte, Ramon Ayala and EnaNitos Verdes and La Adictiva are scheduled to take the stage at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

You can purchase tickets online on Ticketmaster, beginning April 4. Tickets to the Toyota Summer Concert Series include same-day admission to the San Diego County Fair, so be sure to head to the fairgrounds early for plenty of food and fun.

Just posted the power-packed Toyota Summer Concert Series @sdfair this summer! Get the best seats on the house when tickets go on sale Saturday, April 2. #sdfairhttps://t.co/Neg1lFeSQN pic.twitter.com/s4ZdZFptc5 — San Diego County Fair (#sdfair) (@SDFair) March 23, 2022

This year marks the first, full return of the San Diego County Fair in two years. During the pandemic the fair was on a hiatus. Last year, organizers offered food and a scaled back experience for fans wanting a taste of the fair.

The theme for 2022 is Heroes Re-Unite!. Organizers say this year's fair will encompass all things superheroes. From the heroes featured in comic books, to the everyday heroes that have helped our communities throughout the pandemic.

2022 Toyota Summer Concert Series:

June 8: Jason Derulo

June 9: Prince Royce

June 10: Shaggy

June 12: Los Tigres del Norte

June 15: for KING & COUNTRY

June 16: Chris Young

June 19: Raymon Ayala

June 22: Nate Bargatze with Leanne Morgan

June 23: Goo Goo Dolls

June 24: Sam Hunt

June 25: John Fogerty

June 26: La Adictiva

June 30: Gabriel Iglesias "Fluffy"

July 3: EnaNitos Verdes