Tijuana International Beer Festival kicks off June 11

SAN DIEGO — On the north side of the border, San Diego is known for having around 150 breweries. The city is known for its iconic IPA’s and West Coast Pale Ales that make it a destination for beer lovers.

But just south of the border in cities like Mexicali, Tijuana, and Ensenada, the craft brew scene has exploded with plenty of influence from their neighbors to the north.

"Craft beer in Mexico has sustained itself. It has grown," said Enrique Jimenez, one of the organizers of the festival. "That's why we decided to do this festival to all in order to have a dialogue of craft beer makers, not only in our region, but across the border."

Jimenez and several other brewers in Baja are here in San Diego at the Mexican consulate in Little Italy to promote the Tijuana International Beer Festival.

Sixty breweries from San Diego and Mexico gathering at the Estadio Caliente on June 11 - June 12. Hoping not just to attract Mexican beer lovers, but those north of the border as well.

"It's a cross pollination of experiences and knowledge from one side to the other," said Juan Pellegrino, another organizer. "We're going to have food, we're going to have music and most importantly, we're going to have a good time.”

Organizers say that safety is key and there will be convenient shuttles from hotels in Tijuana to the event.

Tickets will be $25 or 500 pesos. Overall, this event will hope to boost tourism between the border cities and give an opportunity for Mexicans and Americans to share a cold craft brew.

Tickets can be found here.

