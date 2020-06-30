The CW San Diego invites you to watch live fireworks without leaving home

You can celebrate the 4th of July with CW San Diego at 9 p.m.

POWAY, Calif. — The CW San Diego and Corky Pest Control invite you to watch the fireworks live without leaving your home on Friday, July 4 at 9 p.m. The show will air live on The CW San Diego and also will stream live from this page and on CBS 8 social channels.

While many communities have canceled firework shows due to COVID-19, Poway is still hosting a show, which is sold out. Unlike previous years, the high school football field and stadium will not be open for public viewing due to social distancing concerns. You can watch live fireworks from Poway at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.