Weekend Watch April 14 - 16 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.
Disney on Ice: Let's Celebrate
- April 13th through April 16th at Pechanga Arena
- Audiences will be a part of the magic of Disney as Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 beloved characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and featuring an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana!
- The show features 14 classic and modern Disney stories in one epic production
- Buy tickets and learn more here
Out at the Park
- Friday, April 14th at Petco Park
- In community partnership with San Diego Pride, join the Padres in celebrating Out at the Park at Petco Park. Grab your friends, family and rainbows and come together with the San Diego LGBTQ+ community for a night of fun and festivities. The Padres will play the Milwaukee Brewers
- Buy tickets here
Cardiff Farmers Market: Surfboard Swap
- Saturday, April 15th at 10 a.m.
- In addition to buying, selling or trading surfboards, you can also bring mismatched fin sets, used gear that kids have grown out of and wetsuits you that still have life in them.
- The event is free to attend and sell, just bring a blanket, rug or table to setup on
- Learn more here
South Bay Earth Day Celebration
- Saturday, April 15th at 11 a.m. at Bayfront Park
- Learn how to reduce your impact on the environment with this zero-waste event packed with hands-on green activities! Be inspired to lead an environmentally-friendly lifestyle with exhibits that range from green energy conservation to how to properly compost your food waste
- The event is free and welcome to all!
Coronado Flower Show
- April 15th to April 16th at Spreckels Park
- Daily admission is $10
- Each day of the Coronado Flower Show offers a close-up look at judged horticultural specimens and floral designs. There are also many educational booths with activities and volunteers ready to answer your gardening questions, horticulture shopping, food & drink, and live musical entertainment