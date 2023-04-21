Weekend Watch April 21 - 23 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.
EarthFest
- April 22nd from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Balboa Park
- The inaugural San Diego EarthFest, presented by Vegan Food Popup, will feature over 100 eco-friendly food, product and service vendors, as well as environmental, conservation and animal rescue groups
Earth Day Festival
- April 22nd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Alta Vista Botanical Gardens
- Shop from at least 33 vendors, enter raffles, take part in the Walk for Earth Day walk and scavenger hunt, all while enjoying live music!
- There will be numerous children's activities throughout the day
Nature Night
- April 22nd from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum
- This after-hours event provides families with the opportunity to participate in hands-on science, technology, reading, engineering, art, and math (STREAM) activities
- Children will engage in interactive activities to learn about San Diego native animals with Critter Encounters, pollution with Escondido Creek Conservatory, sustainability, recycling, solar energy, and more!
Taco and Tequila Music Festival
- April 22nd through April 23rd at Petco Park
- Enjoy an afternoon sipping on an assortment of Margaritas and eating delicious tacos, all while listening to a great lineup of live music!
San Diego Made Spring Market
- April 23rd from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Julep Venue
- The event will host 85-plus local makers, plus a seasonal, spring shopping experience with craft cocktails, gourmet food trucks, live music, photo displays, styled lounges and more!
