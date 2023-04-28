Weekend Watch April 28 - 30 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.
Lakeside Rodeo
- April 27th though April 30th at the Lakeside Rodeo Grounds
- All proceeds from Lakeside Rodeo are used in support of the Youth of Lakeside through donations to education, youth arts, youth sports, youth community groups, youth health
- Buy tickets and see a calendar of events here
Without Walls (WOW) Festival
- April 27th through April 30th at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
- The event will feature four action-packed days of theatre, dance, music, puppetry, spectacle events, and more, with multiple performances by acclaimed local, national and international artists occurring throughout the weekend.
- All projects at the 2023 WOW Festival will be offered free of charge,
with reservations recommended for select performances with limited capacity
- Learn more and make reservations online
Adams Avenue Unplugged
- Saturday, April 29th from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- The event will feature 60+ live musical performances staged inside 20 restaurants, bars, coffee houses and galleries on Adams Avenue.
- Adams Avenue Unplugged is free and open to the general public, except for the headliner Dave Alvin
Learn more here
Socal Taco Fest
- Saturday, April 29th from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Waterfront Park
- Check live music, chihuahua races and beauty pageants, and of course lots of tacos!
- Buy tickets here
Mission Fed ArtWalk
- April 29th and April 30th in Little Italy
- The free festival showcases more than 250 local, national, and international artists, where art-lovers can purchase art directly from the creators.
- The event boasts artists from every medium of art, including painting, sculpture, glass work, photography, fine jewelry and more!
- Learn more here